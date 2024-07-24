What time does the Unrivaled Dondozo Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seven-star Tera Raids are taking a break from Starters to focus on other stand-out ‘mons. This time, the Unrivaled Tera Raid event will focus on Dondozo, the giant catfish partner of the tiny Tatsugiri.

Up until this point, most of the seven-star Tera Raid events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet revolved around Starters, so it’s refreshing to see Dondozo get its time in the spotlight as one of the strongest ‘mons introduced this generation.

For this specific event, Dondozo will have the Water Tera Type to power up Water-type moves like Wave Crash. It also has naturally high stats in HP and Defense, meaning you may want to consider bringing a special attacker with Electric or Grass attacks to hit it where it hurts most. Whichever counter you go with, make sure it’s fully prepared to take on the seven-star raid while it’s around.

Here’s when you can challenge and catch Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark in Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Unrivaled Dondozo Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Catch some Tatsugiri to go with your Unrivaled Dondozo. Image via The Pokémon Company

The Dondozo Tera Raid event has a much different timeframe from previous Unrivaled events. While the Starter raid events typically take place over two weekends, this event will simply cover a two-week period from Thursday, July 25 at 7:00pm CT until Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6:59pm CT.

Of course, a Dondozo event would not be complete without its partner in crime, Tatsugiri. Alongside the seven-star Tera Raids, Tatsugiri Mass Outbreaks will also be popping up around the map with increased Shiny odds for all three of its forms. Find the Curly Form in Paldea, the Droopy Form in Kitakami, and the Stretchy Form in the Terarium. Catch both Dondozo and Tatsugiri to use them in double battles together.

