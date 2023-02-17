What time does Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas and global start?

Pokémon Go fans are in for a treat since one of this year’s biggest events is starting soon. The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn will offer various activities to discover, as well as many bonuses and rewards to get.

The event will also introduce a lot of new content to the AR mobile game. It’ll add Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre to its Pokémon pool, which is introducing the Primal Reversion mechanic as a whole.

Shiny hunters will also have their share of content to look forward to. Among all spawn rate increases during the event, one is Shiny Relicanth, which is being introduced with the Pokémon Go Tour.

When does Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Las Vegas and global start?

The first Pokémon Go Tour of the year will take place this weekend on Feb. 18 and 19. This only concerns the in-person part of the event, however. Players all around the globe will be able to discover the event the following weekend, on Feb. 25 and 26.

The global event, on the other hand, isn’t tied to a specific timezone. As usual, the start time of the event will change based on the timezone of players.

Related: One high-level Pokémon Go player’s success has the community baffled

The Las Vegas event will start tomorrow, Feb. 18, at 12pm CT and will end the day after at 8pm CT. All tickets for the local event have been sold out. Players who want to take part in the festivities will still be able to get tickets for the next version of the Tour, however.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event will start at 10am local time on Feb. 25. It will end at 6pm local time the next day.