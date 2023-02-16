One high-level Pokémon Go player’s success has the community baffled

Who said there's a right or wrong way to play?

Pokémon Go players have many game options at their disposal, including battles, catching Pokémon, participating in raids, and more. Some enjoy one feature more than others, but they still do them all.

There’s a high-level player out there, however, who has walked to their own beat for years. For whatever reason, they’ve chosen not to pick one of the three teams—Mystic (Blue), Valor (Red), and Instinct (Yellow)—after making their character, so they cannot participate in raids.

This isn’t unheard of. Others have done it throughout the years, referring to themselves as Team Harmony members—an unofficial fourth team focused on catching Pokémon. These members can still battle others.

What makes this player different from them, however, is that they’ve chosen not to battle at all. Not even once. And despite that, they’ve managed to reach level 37—a mere 13 off the maximum.

People in the community had so many questions about the player, especially about what motivated them to make such a decision. Considering they’ve managed to catch more than 10,000 Pokémon, that seems to be the answer. Like other Team Harmony members, they’re more interested in catching than raids.

It’s certainly an unconventional way to play the game—one that others have said they’d find boring. But there really isn’t a right or wrong way to play Pokémon Go and this player’s remarkable achievement is proof of that.

If things keep up, they’ll hit level 50 sometime soon without ever having competed in a raid. That could be a world first, potentially, unless other dedicated Team Harmony members come forward.