Pokémon Go leaks hint at game-changing item and raid changes on the horizon

Because Pokémon Go is a spin-off game when it comes to gameplay, there are plenty of features that work differently or just don’t carry over from more traditional Pokémon titles. This includes a number of items that haven’t been included at all—but Niantic might finally be adding one of the Pokémon franchise’s most iconic items soon.

According to a recent datamine, with information pulled by PokéMiners, the Master Ball might finally become a usable item at some point soon, based on a bit of text.

The Master Ball has been in the game’s files at various points for quite some time now, though it has never actually been used or made an appearance. The typical item description that mentions it being the “best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance” is also tied to a visual asset for the item, though that is as far as it has gotten to being added at this point.

In game version 0.261.3, a tutorial of sorts was added to the backend of Pokémon Go. Not much else is in place yet, but this does point to the item being added at some point in the near future. Maybe as part of Go Fest 2023 this Summer.

This isn’t the only part of this update either, as raids also seem to be getting at least one new mechanic of some kind that involved form changes.

Something called Attacker Items and Defender Form Changes are mentioned in raid data, with this pointing to items being added that can be used to boost attacks from a player’s Pokémon. Meanwhile, Defender Form Changes will likely be tied to the raid boss itself, though no specifics about the mechanic are included.

More Postcard storage is also going to be added as an expansion or through the in-game store at some point, whether it will be giftable or a regular purchase like the Pokémon and Item storage expansions. It will likely be the latter.

Here are a few other pieces of data included in this update that might be pushed live in some form soon:

Renamed forms for specific Pokémon that can’t be evolved

Raid lobby player counts were added to the backend

Team Go Rocket Leaders were added as assets to the appraisal screen

More Map Icon updates

Various Contests have been removed

You can view a full breakdown of this content and other datamined information on the PokéMiners’ website.