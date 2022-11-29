Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas will have secret codes, special research, and more

A new Pokémon Go event set in Las Vegas will have some new activities in store for those who are in attendance, including secret codes that will be hidden throughout Sunset Park, Special Research, rare Pokémon spawns, and more.

The new event will feature Pokémon from the Hoenn region.

The event takes place from 10am to 6pm PT on Feb. 18 and 19, 2023 at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Trainers can buy tickets and get early bird pricing from Dec. 1 to 31 for a one-day pass. Players will need to choose which day they’d like to go, since similar to other events, players can only purchase a ticket for one of those days. Tickets cost $25 USD, plus taxes and fees.

During the event, players will have access to a cool new activity where secret codes will be hidden around the park. Trainers that find them will be able to scan them and have a chance to encounter a Legendary Pokémon. There will also be a chance to encounter Primal Reversion forms for the first time in Pokémon Go.

The typical in-person experience will also be available for players in attendance, including an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon from the Hoenn region. This includes Shiny Jirachi. Players will get bonuses like half Hatch Distance, up to nine additional daily Raid Passes when spinning Gym Photo Discs, and more.

Those looking to attend will need to choose between a Sapphire or Ruby badge.

As in past events where there were multiple options, the options players pick will dictate the kinds of Pokémon they encounter, and will likely also influence the Special Research.

In addition to the in-person event, a global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn will take place Feb. 23 and 24, 2023 from 10am to 6pm local time. Players who attend this virtual event will get all of the digital perks that the in-person event has, but with a different Special Research.