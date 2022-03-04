What level does Cherrim learn Petal Dance in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Cherrim, the Blossom Pokémon, is one of the many creatures that calls the Hisui region home in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This Grass-type Pokémon has many powerful moves at its disposal, but oftentimes eludes players due to its exclusivity to shaking trees in certain areas of Hisui.

The strongest Grass-type move Cherrim can learn in this game is Petal Dance, though this move requires grinding to successfully attain. By getting a Cherrim all the way to level 47, it will gain access to Petal Dance in its movepool which can be equipped by accessing its summary screen in the menu.

Cherrim is one of two Pokémon in Legends: Arceus that has unique access to an Ability; the feature was removed for all other Pokémon outside of it and Regigigas. Yet due to how stat increases and decreases have been changed in this game, Cherrim’s Flower Gift Ability no longer grants it more Special Attack and Special Defense in its Sunshine Form. Instead, Cherrim’s Sunshine Form has its base stats increased slightly to continue to give it bonuses for being used during the daytime.

Cherrim and its pre-evolution, Cherubi, can only be found in shaking trees in specific parts of Hisui, and are not too common in those trees. They can be found in the Heartwood, the Gapejaw Bog, the Lonely and Fabled Springs, and the Primeval Grotto, but the species shares these locations with Pokémon like Burmy, Wormadam, and Combee. If players are lucky in the post-game, they may be able to stumble upon a massive mass outbreak featuring one of these Pokémon.

Petal Dance acts as Cherrim’s best opportunity to dish out powerful Grass-type attacks, and when coupled with the new base stat increases in its Sunshine Form, this small flower has the potential to scare even the mightiest opponents. By using Petal Dance once, Cherrim will become Fixated on using the move, making it more powerful with consecutive uses. But this potential all relies on players being able to find and capture the elusive Blossom Pokémon in the few spots in Hisui it lays.