What do all of the Gym Leader jersey numbers mean in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Because the Gym Challenge in Pokémon Sword and Shield is based on competitive sports tournaments, all of the competitors are required to wear jerseys with individual numbers on them. But Game Freak has spiced up the tradition by making all of the Gym Leaders’ numbers into slight puns.

As a player, you can put in whatever number you want within three digits to customize your own jersey and give it a special meaning. Similarly, all 12 trainers in the game, including rivals and leaders, have a unique set of three numbers on their jerseys. Each is based on Japanese wordplay that portrays a characteristic of either their character traits or the element they represent. Most of them are very simple, while a few actually get pretty deep with their meaning.

Gaijinhunter on Twitter Pokemon Gym Leader Numbers. I’ll avoid names and images since some might be spoilers, but did you know the 3-digit numbers on their uniforms are word play jokes in Japanese?

YouTuber Gaijinhunter recognized the trend and translated each number into the proper format and the digits into the English meaning on Twitter.

Gym Leader Typing Number Meaning Milo Grass 831 Veggie Nessa Water 049 Swim Kabu Fire 187 Spark Bea (Sword) Fighting 193 Fight/War Allister (Shield) Ghost 291 Detest Opal Fairy 910 Cute Gordie (Sword) Rock 188 Rock Wall Melony (Shield) Ice 361 Cold Piers Dark 061 Bad Raihan Dragon 241 Strong

This method of breaking down numbers can also be applied to the three rivals in the game, Bede, Marnie, and Hop, who also have three-digit numbers on their uniforms. Though since neither of them is a Gym Leader, at least at the start, the meanings do not pertain to a specific type, but only to their character traits.

Rival Number Meaning Bede 908 Clever/To Do Marnie 960 Hardship/Bother Hop 189 Leap

The same logic can’t be applied to Leon since his jersey just has the number one on it, but that is pretty self-explanatory considering he is the undefeated Galar Champion.