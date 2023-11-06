This Pokémon Go bug created the creepiest Party Play encounter we’ve ever seen

As if the existing Party Play woes weren’t enough, players are now running into terrifying Pokémon Go creature encounters when trying to complete missions with their friends and family.
In a Reddit post dated Nov. 5, a user named u/dahrhel shared a capture of one of the creepiest scenes I, and possibly every other Pokémon Go player, have ever come across in the game. It showed a tiny Wooper engulfed in the trainer’s shadow, completely hiding the catch ring, and it reminded the community of very relatable dark, yet hilarious, scenes.
Addressing it as a Party Play bug, the player highlighted the feature’s flaws requiring Niantic’s attention, but the post went on to attract several comments on how it makes the perfect meme template.
“Wooper: ‘I’m in danger!’” one player wrote, ending that statement with a smiley face that mimicked Wooper’s nonchalant expression despite the impending danger. “That little smile, those soulless eyes. Poor guy, but why did I laugh,” another player wrote.
Other players took the opportunity to add hilarious contexts of their own to the picture, creating a promising meme out of it. “The hot pocket staring back at me from the microwave:” one player wrote, and it’s so relatable.
It’s not just u/dahrhel, other players also claimed to have faced the same issue while trying out Pokémon Go’s Party Play.
While u/dahrhel didn’t share anything about how they ended up creating the bug or whether they managed to work around it to catch the Wooper, some players revealed it’s just a flaw, and can be avoided by not standing too close to the Pokémon.
It’s likely that Niantic won’t give this bug or flaw the attention it deserves, but I’m just glad we can avoid running into a creepy scene like that in future Pokémon Go games—just don’t stand over the poor creatures.