Gigantamax set for Pokémon Go debut with the biggest battles ever

Gigantamax Pokémon are set to make their long-awaited debut in Pokémon Go, with the first drop bringing Gmax versions of the three Kanto starters into the fray.

First making their debut in 2019’s Pokémon Sword & Shield, the wait to bring Gigantamax Pokémon to Pokémon Go has spanned almost five years but, following the arrival of Dynamax earlier this year, now it’s time for GMAX to step up on Oct. 26.

Big bad turtle. Image via Niantic

A trailer for the release of GMAX Pokémon in Pokémon Go, which came alongside a score written by Emmy Award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, showed off the three Pokémon who will first appear in GMAX forms: Blastoise, Venusaur, and Charizard.

The powerful trio will be available from Oct. 26 at 10am local time to Oct. 27 at 8pm local time, spawning multiple times a day to provide several chances of capturing them and coming alongside Pokémon Go’s content for Halloween.

The trio are all easily distinguishable from their normal counterparts, with GMAX Blastoise having a huge singular cannon on the top of its shell along with turrets around the edge, GMAX Venusaur’s petals and vines increasing significantly in size, and GMAX Charizard’s wings being made of pure fire.

Each GMAX Pokémon in Pokémon Go has a unique and powerful GMAX attack, making them must-haves for any collector, but the challenge to capture them may be harder than anything players’ have experienced yet.

Similar to Dynamax Pokémon, Gigantamax Pokémon will appear in Power Spots but will cost 800 Max Particles, which is higher than any Dynamax raid that has appeared so far. On the bright side, Gigantamax Raids will respawn several times daily, giving you more opportunities to defeat them.

Gigantamax Raids will provide players with some of Pokémon Go’s most challenging battles so far, requiring 10 or more trainers to succeed. The total number of trainers that can participate in a single event is 40, resulting in Pokémon Go’s biggest battles ever.

Once captured, placing a Gigantamax Pokémon at a Power Spot may result in a Dynamax Pokémon appearing in the wild, giving you more opportunities to add powerful Pokémon to your collection.

