‘Impossible’: Niantic warns Pokémon Go players against solo Gigantamax battles

Niantic has warned Pokémon Go players not to attempt tackling Gigantamax raids on their own, claiming it is “impossible” to emerge victorious without recruiting help from others.

Recommended Videos

Gigantamax will make its debut in Pokémon Go on Oct. 26 with the arrival of Gigantamax Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise, and the raid battles against these bosses are the biggest ever seen in the game, with up to 40 players.

Gathering such a large group for a battle is a difficult task, however, so many players, particularly those in rural areas, may want to try and take down Gigantamax Pokémon on their own—but there’s bad news for anyone looking to solo them.

Don’t go solo. Image via Niantic

According to Pokémon Go’s senior product manager Kathy Woo, defeating a Gigantamax Pokémon without assistance is “impossible” and the feature is “designed to be played with others”—encouraging players to recruit help in their local communities.

Though this may make alarm bells ring for those who don’t live in metropolitan areas, where finding other players to raid with is much easier, Woo said fans would be surprised how many players there are “even in rural areas”—so their “best bet is to try and find a local community.”

That doesn’t mean the door is shut entirely, however, as accessibility is “something we’re going to keep a close eye on”—which may mean that we eventually see remote access available to Gigantamax and Dynamax Raids, similar to what is available in other areas of the game.

Niantic has long-term plans for Gigantamax and Dynamax in Pokémon Go, with a “large feature roadmap” on the agenda that will continue to expand this area of the game with new Pokémon, features, and more.

Senior producer Jogn Funtanilla added that Niantic is “in the infancy of this feature” and there is “a lot more to go,” with plenty to be considered, including the ability to transform Dynamax-eligible Pokémon into their Gigantamax form—something players could do in Pokémon Sword and Shield using Max Soup.

The introduction of Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go is only in “phase one,” and the end goal is to connect the feature to others that are already firmly established in the game. For now, though, the focus is bringing Gigantamax and Dynamax Pokémon “into your hands,” while the “rewards and functionality will come later.”

Gigantamax Pokémon are worth adding to your collection, as they are “much more powerful” with unique GMAX attacks—and they also look incredible.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy