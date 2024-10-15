Best teams for Halloween Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go

With October nearly over, Pokémon Go players get the chance to celebrate the scariest time of the year with an early Halloween Cup competition. Before the official one shows up, we get the Little League, which means you’ll be using some of your weaker Pokémon in these battles.

Recommended Videos

The Little League can always be a difficult competition to breach as you have to use specific Pokémon you might not always have in your collection. Not only do you need to use specific Pokémon, but they can’t be too strong. If they go above a particular threshold, they’re no longer eligible choices, and that can be difficult for any player. We want to help make it easier for you to topple the competition and to bring your best Pokémon forward. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams you can use for the Halloween Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go.

Best Pokémon teams for the Halloween Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go

Inkay is one of the excellent choices you can add to your team. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

The Halloween Cup Little Edition follows the same rules as other Little Edition competitions from Pokémon Go. The only Pokémon you can use may not exceed 500 CP, greatly limiting your choices for these battles. On top of this, the Pokémon you can use may only be Bug, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, or Poison-types. They cannot be any other Pokémon type from these choices, but so long as they meet at least one of the criteria, they should be an acceptable choice.

Given your limited choices, these are some of the best Pokémon team combinations you can use for the Halloween Cup Little Edition in Pokémon Go.

Shuckle, Purrloin, and Golett

Purrloin is a great Dark-type Pokémon. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For our first team in the Halloween Little Cup, we feature an unorthodox choice you may not normally consider using in Pokémon Go battles: Purrloin. For these battles, Purrloin is an excellent choice to add to your team for a Dark-type Pokémon. It has various attacks you can use to overwhelm your competition. It’s not the bulkiest option, so you’ll want to bring other, more robust choices, such as the Rock and Bug-type Shuckle and the Ghost and Ground-type Golett, to this team. Save Shuckle as your last choice.

Shuckle : Rock Throw (fast move), Stone Edge, and Rock Blast

: Rock Throw (fast move), Stone Edge, and Rock Blast Purrloin : Sucker Punch (fast move), Night Slash, and Play Rough

: Sucker Punch (fast move), Night Slash, and Play Rough Golett: Mud Slap (fast move), Shadow Punch, and Night Shade

Marill, Duskull, and Overqwil

Can’t use Azumarill? Marill is a fantastic second choice. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The next team we want to highlight for these Pokémon Go battles takes advantage of Marill, a Pokémon many players have likely encountered often. Its evolved form, Azumarill, is one of the best choices to pick for the Great and Ultra leagues, and Marill can use its strong defenses to be one of the best lead or final Pokémon you have on your team. You’ll want to bring the Ghost-type Duskull and the Dark and Poison-type Overqwil to this team to aid Marill in dealing more damage.

Marill: Tackle (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Body Slam

Tackle (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Body Slam Duskull : Astonish (fast move), Night Shade, and Shadow Sneak

: Astonish (fast move), Night Shade, and Shadow Sneak Overqwil: Poison Sting (fast move), Sludge Bomb, and Aqua Tail

Skorupi, Galarian Zigzagoon, and Runerigus

Galarian Zigzagoon returns as a solid choice for these battles. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

I want to highlight Galarian Zigzagoon, the Normal and Dark-type Pokémon from the Galar region for this team. Its final form, Obstagoon, is a great Pokémon in the Ultra League, and Galarian Zigzagoon can be a good defensive choice for your team. You’ll want to enhance your attack power, and for this Pokémon Go team, Skorupi and Runergius are great options. Skorupi and Runergius can spam charged moves given their best moveset, making up for Galarian Zigzagoon’s attacks.

Skorupi : Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Cross Poison

: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Cross Poison Galarian Zigzagoon : Tackle (fast move), Swift, and Dig

: Tackle (fast move), Swift, and Dig Runerigus: Shadow Claw (fast move), Brutal Swing, and Shadow Ball

Clodsire, Greninja, and Tentacruel

Greninja can join your team, and add a good amount of damage. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For those who want to bring some stronger Poison-type Pokémon, Clodsire is another excellent option for Pokémon Go‘s Halloween Little Cup. Although Clodsire is usually reserved for the Great League, there’s a chance you can get one below 500 and use it in this competition. It’s a more defensive and protective Pokémon, so you’ll want to bring some heavy attackers, such as Greninja and Tentacruel. Tentacruel will likely be your best choice as your first Pokémon, with Greninja being swapped back and forth.

Clodsire : Poison Sting (fast move), Sludge Bomb, and Earthquake

: Poison Sting (fast move), Sludge Bomb, and Earthquake Greninja : Water Shuriken (fast move), Night Slash, and Hydro Cannon

: Water Shuriken (fast move), Night Slash, and Hydro Cannon Tentacruel: Poison Jab (fast move), Scald, and Acid Spray

Inkay, Paldean Wooper, and Qwilfish

Use the mud form of Wooper to wipe out the competition. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The final team we will discuss highlights some of our favorite choices for these Pokémon Go battles. You have your most aggressive choice, Inkay, and you can switch between your two options. You also have Paldean Wooper, the starter form of Clodsire. You might get more from its stats than you could from Clodsire. Finally, we added Qwilfish, a Pokémon that can be a risky choice, but if you place it as your lead Pokémon and swap it out early, it can deal some damage close to the end of a match.

Inkay : Psywave (fast move), Night Slash, and Psybeam

: Psywave (fast move), Night Slash, and Psybeam Paldean Wooper : Poison Jab (fast move), Dig, and Body Slam

: Poison Jab (fast move), Dig, and Body Slam Qwilfish: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Ice Beam

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy