Purified Gems failing to work as intended enrage Pokémon Go players instead

Pokémon Go players are angered and confused by Purified Gems, one of two new items added alongside Shadow Raids on May 22 to subdue enraged Shadow Raid Bosses and make them easier to defeat. It’s not because they don’t know how to use them. Instead, it’s because they seem to be failing to work in some instances.

Some players claim to have used as many as five Purified Gems on a target without it doing anything. When it happens, the number of Purified Gems doesn’t seem to go down either. Others said higher-level Shadow Raid Bosses need more than five to be subdued, but a team of four used 15 Purified Gems on a tier three Shadow Raid Boss, and it had no effect.

Rather than being an outright bug, a handful of Pokémon players think it happens because an attack animation is canceling it. This doesn’t seem intentional, in their view, and the solution is to stop attacking until the Shadow Raid Boss has been successfully subdued by any number of Purified Gems.

That’s not the only thing confusing them, either. Some players have noticed the number of Purified Gems they’re holding exceeds 10, which is supposed to be the limit.

It turns out, however, there’s a logical explanation for this. It happens when Pokémon players receive two or more Purified Gems when holding nine. The same thing happens with other items that have limits, too.

It seems like the new feature has gotten off to a rocky start, regardless of whether it’s because of a bug or because players haven’t been informed about them in enough detail. Either way, players don’t sound impressed so far. Some have even described it as “appalling,” and they’re calling on Niantic to address it.

Since features like Adventure Sync still don’t work, they’re not holding their breath.

