Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows off much-awaited Girafarig evolution

This morning’s new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer introduced an evolution for Girafarig, a Pokémon that has never had an evolution in the past.

Girafarig’s new evolution is known as Farigiraf. Its head in its new form is reminiscent of its old tail: it appears as though the tail is surrounding the new head. Farigiraf is a Normal and Psychic-type, according to Serebii, which is the same type combination as Girafarig’s. There are no concrete details on how it evolves, though it appears it does so after a battle.

Serebii Picture: Official artwork for Farigiraf, the evolved form of Girafarig https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/f9phXvZAP5 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 6, 2022

Serebii shared that Farigiraf could have one of two new abilities: Armor Tail, which prevents enemy Pokémon from affecting it with priority moves, and Cud Chew, which allows it to eat a held Berry twice during the same turn, granting the same effect both times. It’s not clear whether these abilities are unique to Farigiraf or whether they are shared by other Paldean Pokémon. Its moveset and stats remain unknown.

While Farigiraf was the only new Scarlet and Violet Pokémon that received an extended preview, sharp-eyed fans also spotted potentially unrevealed new Pokémon during an in-game sequence involving the game’s mini-map. It appears that plenty of new Pokémon other than the ones players have already seen in trailers will be joining their journey when they enter Paldea. The trailer also showed off a new picnic mechanic that includes a sandwich-building mini-game as well as more battles featuring Terastallized Pokémon.

Scarlet and Violet release on Nov. 18, 2022.