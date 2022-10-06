The latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer might have accidentally revealed new Pokémon

This morning’s new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer directly showcased only one new Pokémon, but that didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from finding hints of even more new Pokémon.

At minute 7:17 in the trailer, a player character can be seen riding into the town of Artazon, which is described as a large park. On the bottom-right corner of the screen is a minimap, a feature that was revealed in previous trailers. In this instance, the player’s minimap appears to be showing Pokémon that haven’t been revealed publicly yet.

Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo

The minimap shows four Pokémon total. Only one of them seems to be an existing Pokémon: the Flying-type Rookidee, a pre-evolution of Corviknight that was introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The other three have never been seen before. One looks like a type of upright mouse with large ears and a thin tail. Another looks almost like a brown version of the famous Mario mushroom with something sticking out of its head. The last appears to be some kind of green parrot with a black tuft of hair on its head. None of these Pokémon have been revealed or discussed publicly.

Alongside this surprising reveal, one new Pokémon was purposefully showcased: Fargiraf, a new evolution of Girafarig. While Fargiraf was previously shown to fans as part of several waves of Scarlet and Violet leaks, this is the first time Nintendo has confirmed it and shown it in in-game footage. Other new mechanics include Tera Raid battles against powerful Terastallized Pokémon and the ability to hold picnics with your Pokémon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nov. 18, 2022.