Pokémon Go’s next Costumed Pokémon has been leaked and players already hate it

A new Costumed Dragonite could be coming soon to Pokémon Go but players are already giving it two thumbs down based on how low-effort it looks in images that were leaked this week.

The only element that makes this Costumed Dragonite special is it comes with sunglasses and a bow tie. The Shiny version has these too. Apart from that, they are just like the regular ones, and many Pokémon Go fans believe more should have been done.

One player slammed the costume and others, describing them as random things put on an existing model without much thought or creativity. They believe Costumed Pokémon should have cool outfits instead that visually enhance the ‘mons like colorful scarves, necklaces with special gems, or belts.

Other players felt the same way, saying the costume was “pretty lame” and looked so plain and uninspired it almost seemed fake. They really want Niantic to try harder, suggesting even something simple like a matching tuxedo suit or a top hat would make it look much better.

One even went as far as to compare it to the Marine Style Dragonite costume in Pokémon Unite, which they think had a lot more work and imagination put into it. They liked Dragonite’s military-style clothing in Unite with lots of details like buttons, pockets, medals, and a hat that matched perfectly.

On the right, a cool Dragonite outfit. On the left… Image via The Pokémon Company

Players are crossing their fingers in the hopes of seeing more imaginative and detailed Costume Pokémon in Pokémon Go in the future, similar to the ones in Pokémon Unite, but they’re not getting their hopes up high after this Dragonite release.

There have been many cute versions of Pikachu with some really fancy ones like Rock Star Pikachu, but for other Pokémon, the costumes are usually just simple like hats or flowers on their heads. Still, that’s a step above this leaked Costumed Dragonite in their eyes. The sunglasses don’t even seem to sit right.