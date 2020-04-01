Pokémon Go Raid Battles have shifted to April lineup, features Landorus, Blastoise, and Alolan Vulpix

April is upon us and Pokémon Go has officially shifted its Raid Battle lineups to the pool of Pokémon that will be featured from April 1 to 21, before swapping again to end the month.

This month of Raid Battles is going to be handled a bit differently due to the coronavirus forcing players to practice social distancing. We already know that the developers are working on a way to let players participate in raids while staying at home, but it has not been released yet.

As Niantic continues to prioritize updates that change the main features and experiences within the game, there might be other changes made to Raid Battles that could impact how often or how easy it is to find or compete in them.

Until that happens though, here are all of the Pokémon that you will be able to battle and attempt to capture during Raid Battles over the next month.

This does not include an EX Raid Battles like the Genesect event, which could be added to the schedule in the future. It does, however, include Landorus, who is appearing in Tier 5 Raids throughout the month to round out Unova’s Genie trio.

Tier 1

Alolan Vulpix

Timburr

Tympole

Klink

Cubchoo

Tier 2

Golduck

Sneasel

Mantine

Crawdaunt

Glalie

Lumineon

Tier 3

Raichu

Starmie

Vaporeon

Abomasnow

Tier 4

Blastoise

Poliwrath

Alolan Marowak

Lapras

Feraligatr

Tier 5