Pokémon Go: How to fix the GPS Signal Not Found error

Pokémon Go relies on your mobile device connecting to the internet and GPS signal to accurately place your trainer into its overworld. If you encounter issues like the GPS Signal Not Found (11) error, you won’t be able to play the game—so fixing it is a necessity.

With how reliant Pokémon Go is on your GPS signal, even a small problem can ruin your gameplay experience for hours. Seeing the GPS Signal Not Found (11) error is a sign your connection is unstable or facing other complications that players have dreaded since the game was first released in 2016.

So, if you recently updated your app or phone and are experiencing these annoying GPS signal issues in Pokémon Go, here are a few ways to fix them.

How to fix the GPS Signal Not Found (11) error in Pokémon Go

Whether you look around online or try to find a fix from Niantic, Pokémon Go’s GPS Signal Not Found (11) error has a few basic solutions you can try. This includes things like restarting your game, checking for new updates, and more that can also be used to fix other Pokémon Go errors.

Your first step to fixing any GPS issue for Pokémon Go is checking your internet connection. Since you are likely using cellular data while out playing, you can try flipping that on and off to reset your connection. This might not do anything since things like playing in busy or congested areas, places with weak signals for your internet provider, or at times where data usage is higher than usual could slow you down without a fix.

Likewise, you should check your device’s location services settings to make sure they are turned on and allowing Pokémon Go full access. Niantic also recommends Android users turn on their “Improve Location Accuracy” setting if possible, which will help your device more accurately determine your location.

If your location services and cellular data are working properly, try giving your device a reset to see if that fixes any outstanding issues. When it boots back up, ensure your Wi-Fi setting is set to off so your device isn’t trying to search for other connections (unless you are planning to use it). You should also make sure both your phone OS and Pokémon Go are updated to their latest versions to avoid any discrepancies that might cause their own problems.

If this error popped up after you updated Pokémon Go, you should also check the official list of supported devices. Niantic occasionally retires support for older devices to ensure the game can work at a higher level for newer operating systems, so your phone or tablet may have joined the list of devices where support is no longer offered.

As always, if none of these fixes resolves your connection problems, you should attempt some of them again a little later, check if your service provider is having problems, and keep an eye on Niantic’s official support pages to see if it is a game-wide issue.

