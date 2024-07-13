Image Credit: Bethesda
Pokémon Go Fest 2024 The Dawn of a New Discovery: All tasks and rewards

A Timed Research ticket for all Pokémon Go players.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jul 13, 2024 03:40 pm

The second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 brings new rewards and activities for players to complete. Everyone can participate in the final day, and The Dawn of a New Discovery Timed Research has come for anyone to complete.

The Dawn of a New Discovery has several tasks with limited-time rewards. The ticket releases at 10am in your local area, and you’ll want to make sure you jump on this opportunity quickly before Pokémon Go Fest 2024 wraps up at 6pm in your local time zone. We have a full breakdown of every task you need to complete and the rewards you will earn for working through this Timed Research.

How to complete The Dawn of a New Discovery in Pokémon Go

How to get the Marshadow t-shirt in Pokemon Go
Log into Pokémon Go on the second day of Go Fest to earn this Timed Research. Image via Niantic

You can find The Dawn of a New Discovery ticket in your research tab when the second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2024 begins in your local area. It should start on July 14 at 10 am, and it is set to end at 6pm.

As you might expect, many of the tasks within this Timed Research have to do with the Pokémon Go Fest event. However, for this Special Research, there are branching paths that you have to pick. Your options vary based on your preferences. However, all the rewards should be the same, so don’t feel you will miss out if you go for one path over the other.

You can earn these tasks and rewards by completing The Dawn of a New Discovery Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

TasksRewards
Catch 10 PokémonThree Nanab Berries
Complete two Field Research tasks100 XP
Spin three PokéStops or Gyms20 Poké Balls

All task 1 completion rewards: Three potions, 100 Stardust, and a Sun Crown Pikachu encounter

After the first task, you can pick three branching paths to explore: the Emolga, Crabrawler, or Ducklett Radar Tuning paths. Your choice does determine the tasks you’ll need to complete for the next two sections, and they focus on the Pokémon you choose from this branching path.

Task 2 (Emolga path)

TasksRewards
Catch seven EmolgaEmolga encounter
Power up Pokémon eight times20 Poké Balls
Evolve nine PokémonThree Pinab Berries

All task 2 completion rewards: One Golden Razz Berry, one Silver Pinap Berry, and a Cosmog encounter

Task 3 (Emolga path)

TasksRewards
Explore 1 kmThree Revive Shards
Battle in a raidThree Super Potions
Claim RewardThree Max Revives

All task 3 completion rewards: Five Pokémon Go Fest 2024 stickers, 10 Cosmog Candies, and a Moon Crown Pikachu encounter

Task 2 (Crabrawler path)

TasksRewards
Catch seven CrabrawlerCrabrawler encounter
Power up Pokémon eight times20 Poké Balls
Evolve nine PokémonThree Pinab Berries

All task 2 completion rewards: One Golden Razz Berry, one Silver Pinap Berry, and a Cosmog encounter

Task 3 (Crabrawler path)

TasksRewards
Explore 1 kmThree Revive Shards
Battle in a raidThree Super Potions
Claim RewardThree Max Revives

All task 3 completion rewards: Five Pokémon Go Fest 2024 stickers, 10 Cosmog Candies, and a Moon Crown Pikachu encounter

Task 2 (Ducklett path)

TasksRewards
Catch seven DucklettDucklett encounter
Power up Pokémon eight times20 Poké Balls
Evolve nine PokémonThree Pinab Berries

All task 2 completion rewards: One Golden Razz Berry, one Silver Pinap Berry, and a Cosmog encounter

Task 3 (Ducklett path)

TasksRewards
Explore 1 kmThree Revive Shards
Battle in a raidThree Super Potions
Claim RewardThree Max Revives

All task 3 completion rewards: Five Pokémon Go Fest 2024 stickers, 10 Cosmog Candies, and a Moon Crown Pikachu encounter

