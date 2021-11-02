Nintendo, Creatures, and Game Freak register new trademark ‘Lost Abyss’

The Pokémon Company has filed another trademark to kick off November, and it could be another hint at an upcoming TCG set for sometime in 2022.

As reported by Poké Beach, today’s filing was for the name Lost Abyss (ロストアビス). While it isn’t clear what its purpose is yet, it was filed under the terms that previous TCG set names have been.

While this doesn’t confirm anything, it seems likely that it will be a TCG set featuring the generation four legendary Pokémon Giratina. One of the major hints include that previously filed trademarks seem to tease the other legendary Pokémon from that generation, including Palkia, Dialga, and Darkrai.

Another trademark that was filed was recently confirmed to feature Arceus. This will be the Japanese OCG February set Star Birth, and its cards will also head to the west in the February TCG set Brilliant Star.

Trademarks are typically discovered around six months prior to the release of their associated product. This would suggest that we’ll see Lost Abyss released in Japan sometime around May.

Like the upcoming Pokémon video game titles, Pokémon TCG seems to be headed back to the Sinnoh and Hisui regions for the coming sets. Given this, having Giratina featured prominently would only make sense, but we won’t know for sure that this is the plan until closer to Lost Abyss’ launch.