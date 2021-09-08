New Pokémon TCG set Star Birth reportedly launching in Japan next January, will introduce Arceus VSTAR

The Pokémon Company and its partners have been busy trademarking potential new product names over the last several weeks, but now a previously trademarked set, Star Birth, has officially been announced.

Star Birth is currently set to release in Japan on Jan. 14, 2022, with the featured card being Arceus VSTAR, likely to tie into the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Jan. 28 for Nintendo Switch.

VSTAR is another trademark that TPC made last November, pointing to a new iteration of the Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX cards that have been in circulation for nearly two years. We already know that it will be a new mechanic in the game, but it is currently unknown what it will entail.

Newer versions of V and VMAX, such as the multi-card V-Union and various Battle Style cards, have been introduced over the last year, keeping with TPC’s tendency to push multiple gimmicks at once in the TCG.

Along with the new set, we know that a “Premium Trainer Box VSTAR” will be released, which, according to PokéBeach, could mark the start of the next TCG regulation block. These boxes tend to include around 50 Pokémon and Trainer cards, a unique promo, and various TCG accessories to get players started.

If this early information holds up, Star Birth will launch in Japan on Jan. 14, with a TCG release to be announced at a later date. More details will likely be shared once Fusion Strike launches in Japan on Sept. 24.