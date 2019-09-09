New Pokémon Halloween collection now available on Pokémon Center

Just like every holiday, The Pokémon Company International has released a new line of Halloween-themed Pokémon merchandise to capitalize on during the spooky season next month.

From home decor to shirts, there’s something for every Pokémon fan who wants to get in the Halloween spirit with some of their favorite Ghost-type creatures. Here are all of the festive items available on the Pokémon Center website.

Photo via Pokémon

Pokémon Pumpkin Parade Poké Plush—featuring Pikachu, Celebi, and Lucario

Pokémon Pumpkin Parade Plush Key Chains—featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Zorua

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Halloween Playmat and Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Pumpkin Parade Playmat

Gengar Big Face Crew Neck T-Shirt—available in adult sizes small through 3XL

Pikachu & Gengar Pokémon Halloween Pins—a pin two-pack

Pokémon Halloween Fleece Throw

Pokémon Halloween Door Décor—with a four-pack of decorations

And that isn’t all of them, either. There are still several items coming to the store once the holiday gets a little bit closer.

Photo via Pokémon

Pokémon Halloween Pumpkin Pikachu Ceramic Tea Light Holders

Pokémon Halloween Gengar 16 ounce Sculpted Mug

Pokémon Halloween Gengar Ceramic Treat Bowl

All of these items will likely be available until early November when the Thanksgiving and Christmas lines start going up on the Pokémon Center.