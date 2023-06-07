3 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids finally get new dates after bugs derailed first runs

New dates for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Raids featuring Chesnaught, Great Tusk and Iron Treads are locked in and ready to go after a major bug prevented players from catching them the first time around.

The raids will go live from June 16 to 18—one month after their original dates.

The Pokémon Company suspended all three on May 18 after identifying an issue that could result in an error after facing them. It followed players reporting an issue where the game seemed to be trying to get the TM Material for Paradox Pokémon, which doesn’t exist. A similar issue happened with the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raids in February.

It’s the perfect opportunity for players who missed out on catching them due to the bug, or who were too busy to take part in them during the original dates, to have another shot.

Fans are already expressing their relief and excitement on social media. A handful said it took too long, so they took matters into their own hands by transferring Chesnaught from Pokémon HOME. But for everyone else, it’s finally game on.

Great Tusk and Iron Treads will be Five-Star Raids and have random Tera Types, so they shouldn’t pose much of a threat. Chesnaught, on the other hand, will be a Seven-Star Raid with a Rock Tera Type. It will be much harder to defeat, so countering it with the right Pokémon is a must. Our Dot Esports Raid experts recommend using Appletun and Gholdengo. Appletun is a Grass and Dragon-type and Gholdengo is a Steel and Ghost-type, both of which are effective against it.

The community has been vocal about the number of bugs since launch. They even compiled a list of demands in March, with many flagging how poor Tera Raids run. In their view, they should work seamlessly since the titles are premium games.

