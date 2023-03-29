Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are still broken four months later and players have fresh demands

The next patch can't come soon enough.

Despite their popularity, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have had performance issues since day one. Players have been vocal about it ever since. They pinned their hopes on the last big patch, but it didn’t really fix much at all—at least, not the things they desperately wanted.

Now, four months on from its release date, the same issues are still running rampant, and players banded together to vent their frustration and create a fresh list of demands that must be fixed.

Two major issues are at the forefront of their agenda.

First, there’s the issue of how horrible the game can look at times, particularly due to visual bugs like the ground turning invisible. According to some, it makes Scarlet and Violet look worse than Sword and Shield.

Second, there’s the issue of how poorly Tera Raids run. It’s a laggy mess at the best of times, and synchronization issues between players online often cause teams to wipe.

Image via The Pokemon Company

There’s a slew of less prevalent but equally frustrating problems with lighting and shadows, stuttering frame rates, occasional crashes, towns that feel soulless and empty, and more.

It sounds like the community has had enough. They believe it was unacceptable for the games to release in the state they did, and even more unacceptable for the same issues to persist after all this time. According to them, it’s about time Nintendo and Game Freak got their act together and fixed them once and for all.

There are, of course, many players who are thoroughly enjoying the games despite their issues. But at the same time, there are others who are refusing to buy them until they’re fixed.

According to a report from Serebii, the next patch will release in April. Its main purpose is to allow players who experienced a glitch in the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle Event that caused them to catch an Egg instead of either Pokémon to catch them again.

There is, however, some hope it will include other fixes, too.