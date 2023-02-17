Pokémon players had one hope for Scarlet and Violet Patch 1.2.0—but it’s nowhere in sight

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet developer Game Freak released the patch notes for version 1.2.0 today, and the community’s response probably isn’t what it expected.

Instead of enthusiasm, players quickly pointed out the absence of one highly-awaited quality-of-life change as a first reaction to the patch notes.

“Please just fix performance issues, I beg you Gamefreak,” one player wrote on Pokémon‘s subreddit. “I’m dying for them to fix framerate,” another commented.

Attention Trainers! We would like to share some information on Patch 1.2.0 for #PokemonScarletViolet.



You can read about it right here ➡️ https://t.co/wbR3b7zNMC pic.twitter.com/vBbZxqmvD4 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 17, 2023

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version 1.2.0 mainly focuses on bug fixes and adjustments instead of adding new content to discover. That’s why many players expected to see performance adjustments as the main quality-of-life change. As a result, they’ve been left in bitter disappointment.

The only performance fix included in the update is a change in the game’s open world. “There may be a reduction of Pokémon and people displayed in certain towns or in the wild,” Game Freak explained in the patch notes, referring to a bug that caused game crashes.

This might improve the fluidity and performance of the game on Nintendo Switch, but it’ll also reduce the quality of open-world immersion. Players criticized the fix for not tackling the root of performance issues in the game.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next big update will finally fix dozens of bugs and performance issues

The patch includes a series of bug fixes, some including Zoroark, as well as interface adjustments. Players will be able to “swap out held items by pressing the Y Button” and select All Boxes in Party and Boxes and Held Items view.

The developer also mentioned working on more “further features and bug fixes not listed in these patch notes” before the update hits the live servers, and that those notes were still subject to changes.