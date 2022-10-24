Mystery video could introduce new Ghost-type for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It appears The Pokémon Company is jumping out in front of Halloween with a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video that will focus on Ghost-type Pokémon.

A teaser for whatever this announcement will be dropped earlier today and features a traveler in the Paldea region being spooked by a sneaky Gengar that had been tailing them.

The messaging around this new video, which will be published on Oct. 25 at 8am CT, doesn’t specify what type of content will be the focus. Obviously, it will revolve around Ghost-type Pokémon in some way based on the teaser, but the video itself is just labeled “???” and likely won’t be changed until after the premiere.

Based on what TPC and Game Freak have been doing during the SV hype cycle thus far, we could be getting a new Ghost-type revealed in a hybrid IRL/CGI trailer similar to the one used to showcase Grafaiai.

Gengar being present in the teaser doesn’t really point to anything concrete, but it could hint at this being a regional form or a new Paldean exclusive evolution for a Pokémon from the Kanto region—though you also get a brief glimpse of Mimikyu in the background.

This is slightly reminiscent of the way TPC revealed Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark for Pokémon Legends: Arceus too, so there is some precedence for this style of reveal leading to new regional forms.

Based on what we know for certain, at least some of the Ghost-type Pokémon that will be featured in Scarlet and Violet at release will be featured in this trailer and there is a strong chance a new Pokémon will be revealed or teased.