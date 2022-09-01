Grafaiai officially revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Another new Pokémon has been officially revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, this time being a new graffiti Pokémon, Grafaiai.

This Pokémon is best known for using its unique, elongated finger to paint designs on various surfaces, mostly trees and other natural examples, which is why The Pokémon Company used cryptic photographs from the wild as early hints.

We have something truly amazing to share with you, Trainers!



We’ve been lucky enough to obtain a video from the Paldea photographer, documenting his unique experience observing #Grafaiai. 📹#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/v8qEIZyKtS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 1, 2022

The reveal trailer showcases the photographer who originally took those pictures venturing into the forest to set up cameras in hopes of catching evidence of Grafaiai at work—it almost sounds like a documentary in and of itself. He provides details, such as the Grafaiai’s paint colors matching the colors of the Berries it eats, such as blue for the Oran Berry it is shown eating in the footage.

Grafaiai’s design is also unique, showcasing an almost bug-like appearance. Its typing wasn’t confirmed in the trailer, but some form of Poison or Bug typing would match well with its approach to painting and looks.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

Now that we have a better look at Grafaiai, it is clearly based on an aye-aye in full. The endangered long-fingered lemur found only in Madagascar are typically nocturnal primates that use their unique hand structure to dig insects out of the wood or pulp out of fruit—or in this case, paint.

The Japanese name for Grafaiai is Taginguru, which translates to a meaning similar to graffiti accomplice, another fitting take on the design.

It is unclear if the new Pokémon will be a single stage or have another evolution that has yet to be revealed, whether that be something before or beyond it. More information should be given soon, but for now, fans will be left wondering if the Grafaiai in the video also ate that Scatterbug along with its Berries.