Latest Pokémon News: Go players fume over Niantic ‘scheme’ as Ditto slides into Scarlet and Violet Raids

Pokémon Go players have theorized that Niantic anticipated how the community would respond to the maligned Remote Raid Pass changes, which included a price-hike, and planned accordingly with plans that would make them extra money.

In other news, a statistically sound Ditto is coming to Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids soon thanks to the latest Battle Event, and it’s the perfect chance for breeders to seize one for themselves.

And speaking of Tera Raids, one player has done the impossible—they’ve turned Magikarp into a one-shot menace, making quick work of seven-star bosses like Samurott.

Go players are convinced Niantic planned around Remote Raid Pass backlash

Pokémon Go players have come up with the darndest theory. They believe the leaks suggesting the price of Remote Raid Passes would increase to 150 Pokécoins were accurate, and the only reason Niantic increased them to 195 Pokécoins is so they can subsequently lower them to come across as the good guys by “appearing more understanding.”

Thousands of players seem to support this theory, with some claiming it’s an age-old trick companies do from time to time, especially retail stores, and they’re certainly not thrilled about it.

There’s no proof the theory is correct, or that Niantic is even planning to lower the price, but considering how much anger and disappointment is already brewing and how many players have called it quits, if it ends up being true, it could be the final nail in the coffin for many others.

Ditto will be transforming itself in Tera Raids soon

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battle event was announced earlier today. It’s all about Ditto, the transformative blob introduced in Generation I, and it might be the easiest one yet. That’s because it will transform into whatever Pokémon the host uses, which, if done correctly, could be a weak Pokémon like Magikarp that has been strategically selected to make the Raid a breeze.

But while it might be easy, it’s certainly worthwhile. The Ditto in the Raid will have at least five guaranteed max Individual Values (IVs), which makes it excellent for breeding when paired with a Destiny Knot, allowing it to pass its IVs onto any Pokémon players want to breed.

It’s happening between April 7 to April 9, so don’t miss out!

Who said Magikarp was useless?

Magikarp isn’t the first Pokémon that comes to mind when looking for a powerhouse capable of one-shotting the toughest raid bosses like Samurott in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids. As proven by one player, it’s certainly possible thanks to a meticulously devised strategy consisting of a specific training regime and a certain combination of allies with the right items.

The complete list of requirements can be found here, courtesy of Nommable123, who created the strategy.

It’s worked on other seven-star bosses too, so it wasn’t a fluke.