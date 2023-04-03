Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event will be easiest, most rewarding yet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is about to launch its next special Tera Raid event, and this one might be even easier and more rewarding than the last one.

Following the Blissey Tera Raid event that was centered on giving players easy access to increased Exp. Candy and Tera Shards, Ditto will be to focus in the next one. Running from April 7 to 9, the Ditto Tera Raid event won’t give increased rewards, but will rather guarantee players an encounter with something special.

Players who complete the five-star Tera Raids featuring Ditto during the event will be able to catch a Ditto with at least five guaranteed max Individual Values (IVs.) This is important because five and six IV Ditto are the best for breeding Pokémon since you can use a Destiny Knot to pass those perfect IVs down to any Pokémon you want to breed for.

Finding even a five IV Ditto naturally can be tough, though you have easy access to items like Bottlecaps nowadays to make it much easier. This event is a great place for players who want to get into competitive play or Shiny hunting in SV to start because a good Ditto is guaranteed and a good launching point for everything else.

It is also going to be an easy Tera Raid event to handle, as Ditto only has access to the move Transform and players can manipulate the raids in cool ways depending on what Pokémon everyone brings.

Based on previous testing, the Raid Boss Ditto will use Transform to turn into the Pokémon brought by the host of the raid, regardless of other factors. So, if the host brings a level one Magikarp to the battle, the Ditto will become weakened and only have access to Splash if the strategy is done properly.

Host brings level 1 Magikarp. That is the law.

… wonder if they patched that yet — Austin John Plays (@AustinJohnPlays) April 2, 2023

Some curveball might be tossed in regarding Ditto’s hidden ability Imposter or some update raid logic, but this shouldn’t stop players from coordinating and trying to break the event for some easy wins.

It will also run simultaneously with the second Unrivaled Samurott seven-star raid event, so finding people to team up with should be easy.