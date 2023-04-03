Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player shows Magikarp’s true strength by one-shotting raid boss

Magikarp is and has always been a weak Pokémon. The lovable Generation I Water-type Pokémon is useless in battle due to its limited move set of Splash, Tackle, and Flail. It does, however, evolve into the far more imposing Gyarados at Level 25.

But while that might be the case, a strategically-minded Scarlet and Violet player named Nommable123 turned Magikarp into an absolute beast in raids, as proven by one-shotting Samurott.

It was only made possible with training, items, and teamwork combined with a clever strategy to buff Magikarp, weaken Samurott, and set up the conditions to pull it off, but it worked like a charm.

According to Nommable123, it requires a team of Corviknight with Wide Lens, Mirror Armor, Impish nature, and Swagger, Perrserker with Zoom Lens, Battle Armor, Impish nature, Screech, and False Swipe, Medicham with Persim Berry, Pure Power, Skill Swap, Helping Hand, and Flip, and Magikarp with Choice Band, Swift Swim, Impish nature, and Flail. The EVs for each need to be 252 HP and 252 Defense, except Magikarp, which needs 252 Attack.

As for the strategy itself, it played out in the following way:

Corviknight used Swagger on Magikarp three times to maximize its Attack

Perrserker used Screech on Samurott three times to minimize Defense

Medicham used Skill Swap to swap Pure Power onto Magikarp followed by Helping Hand

Magikarp used Cheer to heal the time in the meantime

Corviknight used Cheer on Magikarp to increase its Attack

Perrserker used False Swipe on Magikarp to reduce its HP to one

Magikarp used Flail on Samurott and one-shotted it due to all of the buffs

It’s not just a fluke, either. Prior to the Samurott raid, Nommable123 used it on Decidueye and Pikachu, both of which were also seven-star raids. They claim to have similar one-shot strategies for other Pokémon too.

Meanwhile, Magikarp is shaping up to be the perfect counter to the next five-star raid featuring Ditto but in a different way—by having the host use a low-level one so that Ditto turns into it.

So, it seems like Magikarp’s moment in the spotlight isn’t done yet.