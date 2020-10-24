How to Separate and Rejoin Calyrex from Glastrier or Spectrier in Pokémon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra

When you catch Calyrex for the first time in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra Expansion, they will be fused to either Glastrier or Spectrier and at first, glance, stuck together for all eternity.

Thankfully, however, there is a way to separate the two Pokémon if you want to have both in you party as two separate entities or switch up with two Pokémon are joint together as one.

Here is how to do it:

Open up the Main Menu by pressing the X button. Go into your bag and switch to the Key Items submenu Find the Reigns of Unity With Calyrex in your party, click on the Reigns of Unity and click the fused Calyrex to separate them from their steed To rejoin them, click the Reigns of Units in your bag while Calyrex and either Glastrier or Spectrier are in your party. You should then be able to fuse them again.

Witht hat you should have complete control of the Pokémon on offer to create the party of your dreams, or switch between the two Legendary Horse Pokémon to find your perfect match.