How to receive Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Mystery Gifts have been a staple of the Pokemon series for many years now and Pokémon Sword and Shield is no exception.

By using the Mystery Gift features, fans can receive Pokémon, items, and resources that can aid them on their journey. But how exactly can you access Mystery Gifts, and how do you collect them? Well, that is what we are here to help you with.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Step 1: Make sure you have started the game already and received your Starter Pokémon and progressed through the game a little.

After saving the game, press "X" to open the main menu and select the "Mystery Gift" option in the games' main menu and chose the "Get via Internet Option"

Wait for the game to discover the Mystery Gift(s) currently available, the game will then automatically download them to your current save file.

If you got an item from the Mystery Gift feature, it will be added straight into your bag. Clothing items will be available straight away at any Boutique, while BP will be added when you check your League Card.

Any Pokémon you get like the special Eevee, Pikachu, or Meowth, will be put straight into your Box without the need to visit a Pokémon Center.