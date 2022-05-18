How to gift Event Tickets in Pokémon GO

Trainers within Pokémon GO can start gifting Event Tickets to friends, just in time for the summer global Pokémon GO Fest.

The option to gift Pokémon GO Event Tickets to your Trainer friends becomes a reality starting on May 21 during the May Community Day event. There are two different color types for tickets: Blue and Pink. All event tickets are found in the Pokémon GO store, ranging in price from $1 to $14.99.

Pink tickets typically offer Trainers Special Research during an event and can range in price from $1 to $8. Blue tickets are for the global Pokémon GO Fest, scheduled to take place from June 4 to 5, and are priced at $14.99.

Purchasing Pokémon GO for friends can get accomplished in a few easy steps.

Tap the Shop icon.

Tap the image of an Event Ticket you want to purchase.

Under the purchase screen, you are offered a choice to buy or gift. Choose gift.

Select the Trainer friend you want to send the ticket to. Trainers that can receive gifts must be a minimum of Great Friends and can’t have that Event Ticket already.

Confirm your purchase and gift request.

Enter or confirm purchase information.

Send the gift to your friend.

All Pokémon GO Event Tickets are non-refundable, so players will want to confirm that friends aren’t already in possession of an Event Ticket prior to purchasing one and trying to gift it to them. Once an Event Ticket has been sent, the transaction can’t get canceled. Players can only send a total of 20 paid gifted Event Tickets per day.