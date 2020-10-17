How to get Kalos Cap Pikachu in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The next hat wearing Pikachu is up for grabs!

The celebration of all things Pikachu continues as a special Electric-type wearing his trainer’s hat from Pokémon the Series: XY is now available in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Kalos Cap Pikachu is the sixth in a line of eight different Pokémon that Game Freak has been releasing over the last month in a lead up to The Crown Tundra DLC that will launch on Oct. 22.

If you want to get the latest Pikachu to don one of Ash Ketchum’s signature hats, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Launch your copy of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. Navigate to “Mystery Gift” on the X menu. Press “Get a Mystery Gift.” Press “Get with Code/Password” and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Enter the password KAL0SP1KA. Save your game.

One you are done, you should have a special Pikachu waiting in your PC or party once you clear the menus. You won’t need to purchase the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass to receive these Mystery Gifts either.

Kalos Cap Pikachu will be available until Nov. 30 along with all of the other Cap Pikachu.