How to get Hoenn Cap Pikachu in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon trainers can now blast off to the past instead of the skies with Hoenn Hat Pikachu. Donning Ash’s signature cap from Pokémon the Series: Ruby and Sapphire, Pikachu is obviously adorable—and he can easily be yours.

All you have to do is type in the password P1KAADVANCE via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Another behatted Pikachu has been spotted! Take a trip down memory lane and befriend this Pikachu wearing Ash’s iconic cap from #PokemonTheSeries: Ruby and Sapphire!



Use the following password in #PokemonSwordShield to add Hoenn Cap Pikachu to your team: P1KAADVANCE pic.twitter.com/dnLTS2S0aE — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) October 2, 2020

Here are the full steps to add Hoenn Cap Pikachu to your party.

Launch your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. Navigate to Mystery Gift on the X menu. Press Get a Mystery Gift. Press Get with Code/Password and ensure that you are connected to the internet. Enter your password P1KAADVANCE Save your game.

Hoenn Cap Pikachu is the second of eight special Pikachus scheduled to be released. Each creature in the line will be sporting one of Ash’s iconic hats from throughout the anime series, ending with the World Cap.