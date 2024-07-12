Beast Balls are a unique type of Poké Ball in Pokémon Go that gives you an increased chance of successfully catching an Ultra Beast Pokémon.

The Beast Ball Poké Ball was released during Pokémon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS and has since been brought to Niantic’s mobile title during certain events. It’s rare for them to show up, and no one knows when and how to get one, so how does it all work?

How to get Beast Balls in Pokémon Go Fest 2024: Global

Get them while you can. Image via Niantic

Beast Balls are only available for a limited time for specific events, and thanks to the community beating a community challenge in Pokémon Go on July 11, the next time Beast Balls are going to be available is July 13 to 14, 2024, during Go Gest 2024: Global.

You don’t need to do anything fancy to get Beast Balls in your inventory, as they appear instead of Premier Balls after successfully beating an Ultra Beast Raid over the Go Fest weekend. Beast Balls are not a type of Pokéball you can get in your inventory and are locked only to raids.

Once the event ends, Beast Balls disappear, and you’ll be stuck using the basic Premier Balls again for a smaller odds chance of a successful raid Pokémon capture. Of course, to even get that far, you need to beat an Ultra Beast Raid, so team up with a group of at least five trainers to maximize your chances of overcoming the raid boss.

