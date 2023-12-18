How to find N-Solarizer and get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Among the many returning Legendaries you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, Necrozma is one of the more unique ones. A pure psychic type that debuted in Pokémon Sun & Moon, Necrozma can take on two different forms by fusing with specific Pokémon.

One of those forms is known as Dusk Mane Necrozma, which featured in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon and turns Necrozma into a psychic/steel type. This form is available in Scarlet and Violet too so here’s a breakdown of how you can add it to your own party.

How do you turn Necrozma into Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Getting the right treat for Necrozma will take some legwork. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first, you will need to catch not only Necrozma but also the psychic/steel Legendary Pokémon Solgaleo. They’ll become available once you’ve cleared The Indigo Disk‘s main story and meet Snacksworth, who can gift you special treats for finding Legendary Pokémon.

Having both Pokémon in your party isn’t enough though. Just like Kyurem and its alternate forms, you need a unique item that allows you to fuse Necrozma and Solgaleo together: the N-Solarizer.

How do you get the N-Solarizer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The N-Solarizer can only be obtained via a special auction held in Porto Marinada, the small town in the southwest of West Province (Area Two) that you would’ve visited during your travels in the base game. You also should be familiar with the auctions held in the marketplace, but there’s a special fourth auction that is only ever available if you have certain Pokémon in your party or box.

Look for a stall manned by a tall, muscular lady with glasses; she’s the one who will auction off the N-Solarizer as long as you’ve obtained Necrozma. She offers multiple items so she may not always have the N-Solarizer when you speak to her, but the item rotates every day. If you’re unwilling to wait, you can always mess with the Switch’s internal clock and change the date until the N-Solarizer becomes available.

Once it is, you will need to bid against other people for the N-Solarizer so make sure you have enough money on hand. It’s recommended you save right before the auction since you can always reload should you fail to win the item. It’s not lost forever if you lose, but you will need to wait for it to come back in stock.

After winning the item, all that’s left is for you to have both Necrozma and Solgaleo in your party. Select the N-Solarizer in your inventory, use it on Necrozma, and then select Solgaleo. The two will then fuse together and you’ll have Dusk Mane Necrozma in your party. If you ever want to separate them, just simply use the N-Solarizer on Dusk Mane Necrozma.