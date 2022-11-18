How to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In their quest to fill the Paldea region’s Pokédex, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players may have already stumbled upon Shroodle, an odd-looking Pokémon common in the area south of Mesagoza.

Described as a toxic mouse, it learns a slew of deadly moves like Acid Spray and Poison Fang that make it the perfect Pokémon for inflicting status conditions on others to make it easier to catch them.

That’s not all Shroodle is capable of, though. It becomes rather powerful in battle once it evolves into Grafaiai.

And the best part is, it’s very easy to do.

Shroodle to Grafaiai Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Shroodle evolves into Grafaiai at level 28. So, all you need to do is grind out levels by using it in battle—either in the wild or against other trainers as you progress through the story. It should be pretty easy considering you can start a battle with Shroodle, use it to apply poison on the Pokémon it’s facing, and swap it out to replace it with something more powerful.

Alternatively, if being a toxic menace tickles your fancy, you can use Shroodle exclusively for a period of time to level it up quicker. It all depends on how desperate you are to get Grafaiai.

If your Shroodle is quite low level too, just keep it in the party for EXP share.

Image via The Pokémon Company

So, there you have it. It’s the simplest evolution process in the book, and the most traditional one—unlike other Pokémon who need Ice Stones, Thunder Stones, or 1,000 steps.

Grafaiai is far more imposing than its pre-evolved form. It bears close resemblance to a lemur, and has a bit of a punk-like theme going on, which ties into the name—a nod to graffiti.