Certain Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can elude players for being incredibly difficult to locate—that is, unless they mark the spots where they reside.

Shroodle, the Toxic Mouse Pokémon, while cute-looking, can easily stop opponents in their tracks with its venom, providing the tiny Pokémon with a strong measure of safety. It is the pre-evolution of Grafaiai, which was revealed leading up to the launch of these titles. Like Shroodle, Grafaiai is known for the drawings it makes.

It is exactly these drawings that make it easy for players to denote where exactly these Pokémon can be found. Shroodle in particular makes an appearance at very early parts of players’ adventures, giving them access to the unique-but-strong combination of a Normal/Poison-type with a wide array of moves.

How to find and catch Shroodle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

If players spot a tree with a strange pattern on it, there’s a good chance they just found the home of a wild Shroodle. These trees are incredibly common south of Mesagoza, meaning some of the first few areas that players explore will likely be full of Shroodle waiting to be encountered. More of these trees can be located in other heavily wooded areas of the region.

Yet, like a handful of other Pokémon that live within the Paldea region, Shroodle is an incredibly tiny creature, so players may simply walk past it if they’re not paying close attention to their surroundings. With moves like Slash and Poison Fang, Shroodle can catch opponents off-guard even before it evolves into Grafaiai.