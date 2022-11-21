How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Magneton is one of the oldest Pokémon in the Pokédex. It was introduced in Generation I alongside Magnemite, its pre-evolved form. Magnezone, its third and final form, came much later in Generation IV.

The trio of Electric and Steel-type Pokémon have remained popular throughout the years—especially Magnezone, who learns Zap Cannon, one of the most powerful moves in the games.

Magneton won’t evolve into Magnezone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet without a bit of help, though.

Magneton to Magnezone Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

First, you’ll need to catch Magnemite, if you haven’t done so already. You can find them roaming around in the eastern side of Paldea. East Province (Area Two) and East Province (Area Three) are your best bet.

Next, level up Magnemite until it hits level 30, which will cause it to evolve into Magneton.

After you’ve done that, you can evolve Magneton into Magnezone immediately by using a Thunder Stone—similar to how you can evolve Eeletrick into Eelektross and Tadbulb into Bellibolt.

Thunder Stones are scattered throughout Paldea. A good place to find one early is atop a windmill in West Province (Area One). You can also buy them from Delibird Presents for 3,000 Pokédollars. There are different branches, but the branch in Mesagoza is the most accessible one.

Image via The Pokemon Company

It’s a straightforward process, unlike other Pokémon that have additional conditions such as walking 1,000 steps or evolving it at a certain time. And it’s worth putting in the effort to do so.

Magnezone is powerful, and a lot of its inherent abilities, such as Lock On, Light Screen, and Metal Sound, inflict status conditions—making it an excellent utility that can come in clutch.