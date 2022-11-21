How to evolve Eeletrick into Eelektross in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve gone to the trouble of finding Eeletrick, the Electric-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, chances are you want to evolve it into Eelektross. And why wouldn’t you?

Eelektrik can bring a lot of energy into the battle as is. It evolves from Tynamo at level 39, meaning it’s already powerful at that stage of evolution. Eelektross, though, is even better.

Eeletrick to Eelektross Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Unlike most Pokémon, Eeletrick won’t evolve into Eelektross on its own after hitting a certain level. Instead, it needs some extra help in the form of an item, much like Tadbulb and Bellibolt. That item is none other than a Thunder Stone.

Thunder Stones can be found throughout your adventures in Paldea. The best place to find one in the early stages of the game is atop a windmill in West Province (Area One).

If you haven’t found any, you can buy one from Delibird Presents for 3,000 Pokédollars. There are different branches, but the one in Mesagoza is the easiest to find early on.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Eelektross is one of the more powerful Electric-type Pokémon in the game. Thrash and Zap Cannon are its strongest moves. The latter has a 50 percent chance to hit, but when it does, it stings. It also has some Poison-type moves, including Acid, Coil, and Gastro Acid.

It’s incredibly versatile and very easy to acquire if you’ve managed to get your hands on a Thunder Stone at any stage in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adventure.