How to download and play Pokémon Legends: Arceus early

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released in several regions now and some people have been able to get their hands on the game early by setting up their accounts to a different region.

Getting a game early by switching your Nintendo account to a different region isn’t easy, but it can be done. To purchase the game from the region in which it’s already been released, you’ll either need a credit card from the region you set your Nintendo account to or an international credit card that can make purchases in the region selected.

To buy the game early from another region, you’ll want to follow several steps to purchase and play it before its official release in your time zone.

Make a new Nintendo account and select the region in which the game has already been released. Authenticate your account, then go to the System Settings screen, select User, then Add User. Select Create a New User, choose an icon and nickname, and then link your new Nintendo Account to your new proxy account. Head to the Nintendo account, and use your proxy account when it asks you who is using the eShop, then accept the Terms and Conditions. Once you’re into the eShop, purchase the game. Then, when you go back to your primary account, you should be able to play the game like normal.

Players should choose a region that’s in their native language to purchase the game so they don’t have to navigate through a menu that isn’t in a foreign language. It’s also important to understand that if you’re using an international credit card, there will likely be fees incurred from using the card in another region.