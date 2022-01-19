Hisuian Arcanine, Electrode, Lilligant, Goodra, and more revealed in huge Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak

Several new regional variants of existing Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, according to information found in a new leak this morning.

Pokémon leakers like @BallGuyLEAKS have been wreaking havoc with a data mine of the upcoming game, revealing the entire Pokédex and much more. Some of the unannounced new Hisuian forms of Pokémon include Arcanine, Lilligant, Goodra, and Quilfish.

The Pokémon all have a feudal Japan aesthetic. That fits with the theme of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which explores the origins of the Sinnoh region made famous in the Diamond and Pearl games.

Further leaks from this morning include all of the game’s Shiny Pokémon, new forms of Legendaries like Dialga and Palkia, and new Hisuian variants of the final evolutions of the game’s starters. Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott all feature dual types and revamped designs.

There are also several new evolutions for existing Pokémon, like Sneasel and Ursaring. Overall, there seems to be a decent amount of variety when it comes to redesigns and reimagining of older Pokémon and only a handful of completely new ones.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28