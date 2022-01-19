Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaks seemingly reveal new Dialga and Palkia forms, fourth Force of Nature

Not even a day after copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus were discovered in the wild, users have seemingly already cracked some of the game’s files and started a full data mine, revealing what seem to be all of the new Pokémon, Hisuian forms, and more.

Among the supposed new Pokémon are three new Legendary Pokémon, one entirely new Pokémon that adds what looks to be a fourth genie to the Forces of Nature, and a pair of new forms for Dialga and Palkia.

The potential new forms for Dialga and Palkia seem to point to a time when their powers were uncontained following their creation at the hands of Arceus. Both look a lot less refined and more beast-like in nature, with further leaks pointing to them acting as keys to the climax of the game.

Related: Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak reveals Hisuian variants of Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott

As for the Forces of Nature, this data mine shows all three of the original genies—Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus—making an appearance, along with the purported new fourth member. All we know is that this Fairy-type genie will help split the forces across Hisui in a similar fashion to the Four Symbols of Chinese mythology.

These symbols, represented by the Azure Dragon of the East, the Vermilion Bird of the South, the White Tiger of the West, and the Black Tortoise of the North, coincide with the Therian Formes for the Forces of Nature, with the newest addition taking on the role of the Black Tortoise.

As always, this information is not confirmed and we won’t know everything about these potential new Pokémon until Pokémon Legends: Arceus is officially released on Jan. 28.