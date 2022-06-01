Everything that was revealed in the June 1 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer

A new video dropped today on the Pokémon YouTube channel that contained some new information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including a release date of Nov. 18.

A lot was shown in the short three-minute video, including multiplayer, new Pokémon, some glimpses of the setting, new customization options, new professors, and more. There were some exciting things in the video, so here is a summary of everything revealed in the newest trailer for Pokémon SV.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer

One of the most anticipated features that was showcased in the new SV trailer was multiplayer. Four trainers can be seen waving to each other, all with their Pokémon by their sides, and then they run off in four different directions.

Multiplayer was further expanded on in the press release following the video, which said that the game has trading and battling with other Pokémon trainers. But players will also be able to explore the various locations of the game’s new region with up to four players.

There are no details beyond what was shown in the video and that the world can be explored with up to four players, so more details about how multiplayer will work should be revealed in the months leading up to the game’s release.

New Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Three new Pokémon were shown in the video today and their names are Pawmi, Lechonk, and Smoliv.

Pawmi is an Electric-type Pokémon that has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It is a mouse-like Pokémon that players should be cautious of when they see it rubbing its cheeks, indicating that it’s about to discharge an electric shock.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lechonk is a hog-like Pokémon and is a Normal-type. It uses smell to find and eat food, which is fragrant grass and berries. Because of the smell it gives off due to its diet, it is said that Bug-type Pokémon tend to dislike being around it. Despite his name, he’s not really fat and is quite lean due to searching for food all the time.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Smoliv, as the name sounds, is an olive-like Pokémon with the Grass/Normal typing. It has oil that comes out of its head that has a strong bitter taste to it, and when it’s startled or attacked, the oil will shoot out to slow its enemy. It will likely be a little difficult to catch since it uses the oil to slow its enemy so it can escape.

Image via The Pokémon Company

New professors and rival in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Professor Sada and Professor Turo were revealed in the new trailer and fans are already swooning over them on social media. There is usually just one professor in each game, but this is the first Pokémon main-series game that will feature a different professor depending on which version of the game you buy.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet players will get Professor Sada, while Pokémon Violet players will get to meet Professor Turo. “Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down into the region,” according to a press release published along with the new trailer.

The new rival’s name is Nemona and she has all three of the new Pokémon revealed in the trailer on her team. She is passionate about Pokémon battles, making her the perfect rival for players. She also has a sunny, energetic personality and she serves as a friend and guide for players throughout the game.

Image via The Pokémon Company

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries

As for which Pokémon will be on the box for the new games, we got the names and images for those too. Koraidon and Miraidon will be in the cover art for the retail versions of the game. The title logos will look like they are foil-stamped and will use the new Legendaries as motifs. The Pokémon Company has said that the packages will look similar to the covers of old books “and evoke the feeling that a new story lies ahead.”

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon SV will be released on Nov. 18 and pre-orders for the digital version of each game are already up on the Nintendo Switch eShop. More information and details regarding the game’s features are likely to come in the months leading up to launch day.