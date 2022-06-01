Pokémon Scarlet and Violet claims to be the first open-world Pokémon game

Game Freak has already used some similar wording in the past, but along with the most recent trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the developers have confirmed that this is the first open-world RPGs in the series.

Not a lot of information regarding this aspect was shared in the trailer itself, but just looking at how fluid a lot of the movement and the scale of the overworld, it does appear that Pokémon is entering a new era.

Previously, Game Freak called SV a true attempt at an open-world game for the franchise, with development heavily iterating on the technology used when making Pokémon Legends: Arceus and its more hub-centric Hisui region. And, while some elements of that area-driven world could still be present in SV, especially when considering the Nintendo Switch’s hardware limitations, the messaging around the game seems clear.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Even in the original trailer, the developers noted players would “explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.” And, along with Pokémon showing up in the overworld, appearing in the air, on land, and in bodies of water, and other elements shown off in the trailer, this does appear to be a more open-world experience than anything Pokémon has attempted before.

There is even a more heavy focus on multiplayer too, with up to four players being able to experience their journey together in some fashion, though a full breakdown of that element has not been shared yet.

SV will release worldwide for Switch on Nov. 18, with more details about the game and its features to be shared at a later date.