Where to pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

More information has finally been revealed for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games, including a brief look at new Pokémon and a release date—meaning pre-orders will soon be available.

Scarlet and Violet will be released worldwide on Nov. 18. Today’s trailer detailed that digital pre-orders will soon be live on the Nintendo eShop, though physical pre-orders are also becoming available through various retailers.

Those looking to pre-order physical copies of the first entirely open-world Pokémon title can do so via the websites of retailers such as GameStop and GAME, among others. The games will also be available for pre-order through the official Pokémon Center website, where there will be a double pack sold that includes both versions. The official Pokémon website details that this double pack will even be available at select retailers.

Today’s trailer for Scarlet and Violet, the first since its reveal trailer on Pokémon Day in February, gave fans an overview of a few of the areas, people, and Pokémon that they’ll discover on their journeys. It also teased the Legendary Pokémon appearing on the box arts of the games, Koraidon and Miraidon, looking very different from one another in what appears to be a past-vs-future thematic, though nothing has been confirmed.

Players can look forward to the next evolution of Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. These games will be available for pre-order through the Nintendo eShop later today and are now available for physical pre-order through various gaming retailers.