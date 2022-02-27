Are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet open world?

After Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released, many were excited to jump into the first fully open-world Pokémon game after players got a taste of what an open world could be in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Fans of Legends: Arceus may be happy to know the newest iteration of the Pokémon franchise will be open-world as well. In a press release on Feb. 27, The Pokémon Company alluded to the fact that there may be no or few loading screens at all in the game.

“Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series,” according to the press release. “Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.”

This could mean Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will differ from Legends: Arceus in terms of loading screens. In Legends: Arceus, players would have to load into different maps by choosing them from the starting town, but it seems Scarlet and Violet might enable players to travel to various locations without having to go back to a town or encounter any loading screens.

More information on whether or not that will be the case should come as the release of Scarlet and Violet in late 2022 draws closer. Players may also get more indication of what the open world looks like in April, when fans can expect another Pokémon Direct.