Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were thrilled to learn that from Feb. 27 to Mar. 12, a new Paradox Pokémon, Iron Leaves, will appear in Tera Raids for Pokémon Day. Like other Pokémon in Tera Raid Battle Events, it isn’t possible to catch more than one. It was possible, however, to breed Unrivaled Charizard and other Pokémon, too.

So, does that mean players can breed Iron Leaves too?

Can you breed Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Iron Leaves is different from other breedable Pokémon that appeared in Tera Raids because, unlike them, it’s a Paradox Pokémon—and Paradox Pokémon cannot be bred. So the answer is no. It isn’t possible to breed Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and that wouldn’t change even if it was added as a spawnable Pokémon.

As you learn in the story, Paradox Pokémon hail from the past or the future depending on which game you own. They’re also genderless and incapable of evolving or breeding, even with multiple iterations of the same species.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Legendaries, Mythicals, and Ultra Beasts have all been unbreedable in past games. Paradox Pokémon fall in the same category. They can only be caught by encounters—and in the case of Iron Leaves, it can only happen once via a Tera Raid, at this stage.