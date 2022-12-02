Can you breed Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Charizard has finally arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but many longtime fans of the series may be wondering, can I get myself a Charmander?

Charmander is one of the most popular Pokémon in the series, first showing up as a starter choice in Gen I. While it didn’t show up in Scarlet and Violet initially, now that Charmander is here fans are looking to breeding as a way to complete their Pokédex.

Here is everything that you need to know about the limitations on breeding in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Breeding Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes! With the help of Ditto, you are able to breed the Charizard you catch during the Tera Raid Battle event. One thing to note is that your newly-bred Charmander will not boast the Dragon Tera-type or Mightiest Mark.

Through the regular process, you can hatch an egg and receive your own Charmander in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, there are some limitations to what you can actually do with your new Pokémon.

Since Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard aren’t natively available in the games, it seems you won’t be able to trade yours to other players. While some players have been able to successfully do this through Wonder Trade, others have not. The only assured way that you can obtain your own is through the Tera Raid Battle event.

Similarly, you won’t be able to use Charizard or any pre-evolutions acquired through breeding in future Raid Battles. It isn’t clear why the decision was made to limit these features, but for the time being players will need to deal with them.

Fortunately, there is no limit to breeding Charizard, so you can theoretically build an army of Charmander in your storage box—albeit with limited reasons to use them.