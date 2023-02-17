With each new event that releases in Pokémon Go, Niantic often makes Shiny versions of specific Pokémon available, opening up new opportunities for collectors to add new trophies to their boxes.

Yet specific families of Pokémon simply don’t receive the same love as others for a myriad of reasons—most of the time simply not tying into the themes of the game’s events. Thus fans of these creatures often have a better chance of finding these Shiny Pokémon in other titles in the series, rather than the mobile game.

One of these groups of Pokémon is Surskit and Masquerain, a duo of Bug types (part Water in the former, part Flying in the latter) that debuted alongside the Hoenn region in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. While they aren’t very strong, they also haven’t been very common Pokémon to find in nearly any entry in the series, including Pokémon Go.

Shiny Surskit retains its yellow hair color, but its body becomes a much-darker blue. Meanwhile, Shiny Masquerain ditches the blue in its coloration almost entirely, instead becoming covered in a light green while its antennae also glow in various tints of green.

But even for Pokémon like these, the perfect moment comes around when they finally receive love.

Can Surskit and Masquerain be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

During the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, all Pokémon discovered within the Hoenn region will be available in their Shiny forms, including those that haven’t been able to appear Shiny previously. Thus, for the first time, players will finally be able to locate and discover Shiny Surskit and Shiny Masquerain—if they’re lucky.

After the event concludes, these Pokémon will continue to be able to be found in their Shiny forms, though players may have a more difficult time finding them due to their low spawn rates. Players may have an easier time locating Surskit around bodies of water, though, with the amount of Water-type Pokémon available in the game, it might not appear as frequently as they’d like.